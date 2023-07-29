Your Life
Police searching for service dog stolen from Tempe hotel room

Lani, a one-and-a-half-year-old French bulldog, was taken from a Double Tree hotel on Wednesday.
Lani, a one-and-a-half-year-old French bulldog, was taken from a Double Tree hotel on Wednesday.(Andrea Albornoz)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a service dog that was taken from a Tempe hotel on Wednesday morning. The French bulldog, named Lani, is around one and a half years old and was stolen around 8 a.m. from the Double Tree Hotel at 2100 S. Priest Drive in Tempe.

Lani’s owner, Andrea Albornoz, is visiting from Los Angeles to attend a conference when she said Lani was stolen from her hotel room. Albornoz said she went to get coffee early Wednesday morning and didn’t realize the door to her room wasn’t completely shut. When she returned and entered her room, Lani was gone.

Albornoz has had Lani since she was ten weeks old and says her pup is a trained service dog and helps detect seizures. “I have been searching 24/7. I have not slept. I’m searching everywhere on Craigslist,” she said. “She does have her collar, and she does have my phone number in it, so I know my dog was stolen. The criminal that took my dog; I’m just begging that they bring her back to me.”

She says she knows the suspect and says they were a guest at the hotel. Police are investigating, and Albornoz said a suspect in Glendale is being investigated for theft.

Albornoz said she is not leaving until she finds her dog and is offering a $20,000 reward for Lani’s return. “All I want is my dog back. Please just become passionate because this is a life-saving service animal, and we need her back,” she said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Tempe Police non-emergency line at 480-350-8311.

