Phoenix officer attacked by dog while responding to domestic violence call

The officer was initially responding to a domestic violence call.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix officer is in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog while responding to a call early Saturday morning.

Police say several officers were called to a home near 43rd Avenue and Medlock Drive, north of Camelback Road, for reports of a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived, they tried to speak with the people involved when a dog suddenly attacked an officer. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the domestic violence suspect left before officers arrived. The injured officer is expected to be released from the hospital later Saturday.

