Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Peoria teen awaits life-saving and history-making organ transplants

Griffin Montejo was born with a rare congenital heart defect that impacts blood flow and prevents the left side of his heart from developing.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A local teenager is awaiting life-saving surgery that could soon make history in Arizona.

Griffin Montejo, 15, is hoping to become the state’s first pediatric heart and liver transplant recipient. “I’ve always known this day could come. I knew. I knew that my life would be difficult forever,” he said.

Griffin was born with a rare congenital heart defect known as Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The serious condition impacts blood flow and prevents the left side of the heart from developing. By the time he was two-and-a-half, he underwent three open heart surgeries. “Knowing he will live life-long with difficulties is not for the faint at heart. No pun intended,” said his mother, Danielle Montejo.

He inspired his mother to become a nurse at Phoenix Children’s. For eight years, she worked in the same cardiovascular ICU that’s now caring for her son as he awaits a heart and liver transplant.

“It’s scary,” Danielle said. “I know as a nurse that heart transplant is a big deal and there’s lots of obstacles you have to overcome. And doing two organs just adds on to that.”

Dr. Bethany Wisotzkey is a heart transplant physician part of Griffin’s medical team. She explained that his heart defect caused irreparable damage to his liver, which is why he now needs two transplants. She said this surgery will mark a first in Arizona. “There’s been about 30 pediatric heart and liver transplants done total in the country. So, it is not a common procedure and so it is a big deal,” she said.

Griffin recently spent over two weeks in the hospital, waiting. “It is difficult waiting for the call. Danielle said. “Every day. Anytime I get a call from the hospital with that area code, I jump to my phone and hope that maybe this is it.”

Griffin is waiting for his perfect donors and waiting for the next chapter of his life to start after surgery. “I’ve always loved to hike and backpack. I’ve always wanted to do the Arizona trail and Grand Canyon with my dad,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help this family with medical expenses. The Montejos have two other children at home and said they could use some extra support during this time.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

Latest News

Temperatures will start to drop on Sunday and finally be below 110 degrees on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Hot temps and storms ahead for metro Phoenix
First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Friday 07/28/23
After Tucson downpour, East Valley could see some dust
Families at Lake Pleasant react after learning a 6-year-old girl died after she was hit by a...
Families react to tragic death of 6-year-old girl on Lake Pleasant
MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant