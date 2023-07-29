Your Life
Officer involved in crash in north Phoenix

The officer has since been released from the hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An officer was involved in a crash in north Phoenix on Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Phoenix police officer was headed east on Bell Road near the intersection with 7th Avenue when a vehicle turned left in front of the police vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital out of precautionary measures and has since been released.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash but has been processed for DUI.

