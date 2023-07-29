Northbound I-17 shut down due to deadly crash near New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy freeway outside of the Valley early Saturday morning. Department of Public Safety troopers say just before 4 a.m., two cars collided on Interstate 17 roughly a mile north of New River Road. At least one person has died.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. For more information on traffic updates, click or tap here.

This is the third collision on I-17 within hours of each other. Another deadly crash was reported on the freeway near Black Canyon City just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. That crash initially shut down I-17 at Table Mesa Road but was later cleared. In addition, around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle rolled over and closed one lane of the freeway. One person had serious injuries from the rollover.

UPDATE: I-17 northbound is now CLOSED at milepost 233 due to a crash. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 29, 2023

