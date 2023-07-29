Your Life
Northbound I-17 re-opens after deadly crash near New River

The crash happened on Interstate 17 roughly a mile north of New River Road.
The crash happened on Interstate 17 roughly a mile north of New River Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Northbound I-17 is back open after a deadly crash shut down the busy freeway outside of the Valley early Saturday morning.

According to Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical, just before 4 a.m., a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 17, roughly a mile north of New River Road. The driver died at the scene. That was the third collision on I-17 within hours of each other.

On Friday, another deadly crash was reported on the freeway near Black Canyon City just before 9 p.m. That crash initially shut down I-17 at Table Mesa Road but was later cleared. In addition, around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle rolled over and closed one lane of the freeway. One person had serious injuries from the rollover.

