Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to record-breaking heat

Navajo Nation is experiencing unprecedented heat.
Navajo Nation is experiencing unprecedented heat.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Navajo Nation has declared a state of emergency due to extreme heat affecting the area and surrounding southwest regions. The Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management issued the declaration on Tuesday. The National Weather Service indicated that the Four Corners area will experience unprecedented heat extremes and higher-than-average temperatures.

Extreme heat can threaten the health of older people, infants, children, pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions, and anyone without necessary cooling resources. The Navajo Nation says that the heat can also impact ecosystems, agriculture, livestock, pets, homes, and roads and dries up water sources for wildlife.

The Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management says it will collaborate with all relevant entities in the Navajo Nation and utilize resources to effectively address the impacts of extreme heat. The state of emergency is set to go through Aug. 31 unless anything changes.

