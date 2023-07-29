Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years

Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn.(VALAIS CANTONAL POLICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The remains of a climber who disappeared while hiking along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn 37 years ago have been found.

Police say the melting ice on the glacier helped lead to the discovery of the remains.

They were found on July 12 by climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier.

Several pieces of equipment were also found.

Police say a DNA analysis helped identify the remains as belonging to a 38-year-old German mountain climber who was reported missing in September 1986.

Police also say they had searched for the climber at the time, but they were unsuccessful.

No further details about the climber’s identity or his cause of death have been revealed.

Police say the melting glaciers have led to the reemergence of bodies of those who were reported missing several decades ago.

Scientists announced earlier this week that July is on track to be Earth’s hottest month ever recorded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
Video from Arizona’s Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a...
Police investigating after Tesla crashes into backyard pool in north Phoenix

Latest News

There's no word on the status of those involved in the crash.
Roads closed in Sun City after golf cart crash
By rolling back the school voucher program to previous levels, Hobbs estimates she can save the...
Data breach hits Arizona’s school voucher program, prompting security concerns
Deadly crashes starting Friday into Saturday morning caused northbound I-17 to close.
Northbound I-17 re-opens after deadly crashes in north Arizona
No donkeys were injured in the round-up adventures!
Apache Junction officers round up runaway donkeys