Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Medical examiner in Phoenix predicts record heat deaths

Arizona's record heatwave will result in a record number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, the chief medical examiner said on Friday.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County’s chief medical examiner warned Friday that the Valley could be on its way to breaking a grim record related to the extreme heat. Dr. Jeff Johnston at the Office of the Medical Examiner said the record number of consecutive days of temperatures at or above 110 degrees could make this the deadliest year for heat deaths. “We do have surges every summer because of the heat,” Johnston said of the number of bodies being admitted into his morgue. “This one is definitely unique and worse than we’ve seen in the past. Our previous record was last year. This one’s gonna beat it.”

Ten coolers are now at a downtown Phoenix parking garage next to the morgue and they could be used to store bodies if needed, officials say.

The current record for heat deaths in Maricopa County was set in 2022, when 425 people died. So far this year, the county has confirmed 25 people have died with another 249 possible deaths related to heat still under investigation.

To prepare for the potential spike in deaths, the county ordered 10 cold storage units which arrived this week. Johnston said the coolers have added 50% to the county medical examiner’s storage capacity. As of Friday, they were not being used but Johnston said that could change as early as next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

Latest News

Arizona's record heatwave will result in a record number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa...
Maricopa County medical examiner predicts heat deaths record in 2023
Seniors who have fallen or are ill or had their air conditioning go out have been essentially...
Meals on Wheels deliveries double as wellness checks for Arizona residents
One researcher from Arizona State University is studying how extreme heat could impact...
ASU researchers exploring how extreme heat could impact health conditions
High school boys and girls cross country season starts in September and goes until November.
Chandler cross country runners training early, hydrating to beat triple-digit temps