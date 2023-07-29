MCSO: Man caught after fleeing murder scene in Youngtown

YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail facing multiple felonies after he allegedly shot and killed another man over a stolen backpack in Youngtown on Tuesday. Frank James Harrison was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the 37-year-old showed up in a gray pickup truck to a home near 111th and Missouri avenues around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Harrison has said he was looking for the person he believed took his backpack. Timothy Dewitt, 41, told Harrison the person he was looking for wasn’t there and that he should leave, but Harrison went back to his truck and got his shotgun, deputies said. Harrison returned and confronted Dewitt.

“I’m going to (expletive) shoot you,” a witness heard Harrison say, according to court paperwork. Dewitt fired his handgun just before Harrison fired his shotgun, MCSO said. Harrison then got into his truck and took off with his girlfriend. Dewitt was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies learned Harrison had taken his girlfriend’s mother’s truck a couple of days before and didn’t return it. On Thursday morning, deputies found the truck south of Harrison’s house in El Mirage, and he was arrested that afternoon. After originally denying he was in Youngtown, Harrison reportedly told detectives he went to Dewitt’s place because he left a soda on the porch. Then he refused to answer questions.

When detectives left the interview room, MCSO said Harrison walked out of the Major Crimes Division building at 33rd Avenue and Durango Street and ran northeast. He was caught about a half-mile away from the building. He was booked into jail on charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and second-degree escape.

