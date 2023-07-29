Your Life
Man dead after crashing into city bus in north Phoenix

The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a late-night crash in north Phoenix involving a city bus.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Bell Road and found 23-year-old Christian Leal-Coronado with serious injuries. The bus driver and a passenger were also on the bus during the collision.

Leal-Coronado was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Both the bus driver and the passenger had no injuries. Detectives learned that Leal-Coronado was headed south on 7th Street when he crossed into the northbound lanes all the way to the curb. He then crashed into the city bus.

An investigation is still underway.

