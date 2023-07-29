Your Life
Heat streak to end as storm activity ramps up on First Alert Weather Day

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 6 a.m. for Saturday, 07/29/23.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert weather day with an Excessive Heat Warning that ends at 8 p.m. tonight. Temperatures should peak near 116 degrees today and 113 degrees tomorrow, with the Valley finally breaking its streak of 110 degrees or higher days on Monday.

Significant weather pattern changes are taking shape across Arizona starting today. An area of low pressure is moving from Mexico, nudging intense high pressure gradually away from Arizona. This will help bring temperatures down a bit while also bringing a large push of moisture into the state from the south.

Look for increased storm chances today in the high country and Southern Arizona. For the Valley, storm chances are near about 30% today, jumping to 50% by this evening and tonight. Strong gusty winds and blowing dust are our most significant threats, but brief heavy rain is also possible.

Storm chances climb even higher on Sunday and Monday in the Valley. Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day for higher storm chances. We should see an increase in monsoon activity statewide continuing through Tuesday or Wednesday before dry and hotter weather returns next Thursday and Friday.

