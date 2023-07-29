Your Life
First Alert Weather: Temps drop as storm chances increase for metro Phoenix

The monsoon is finally here in Arizona.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today marks the 30th day of temperatures at or above 110 degrees in Phoenix. But we could soon see some relief. As a low-pressure area approaches Mexico, a push of moisture from the south will drop temperatures slightly heading into the work week.

We are already seeing showers and thunderstorms in eastern Arizona and northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon. Outflows from these storms can kick up dust across the lower deserts and fire off some showers and thunderstorms. There is a better chance for this activity to enter the Phoenix area Sunday.

We are First Alerting Sunday for higher storm chances, and we could see this continue through Tuesday or Wednesday. Strong gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible. This cooler air could be the first time temperatures have dropped below 110 in Phoenix since June 30. By the end of next week, we’re tracking the heat once again. Temperatures look to jump above 110 Thursday through the weekend.

