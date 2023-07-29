Diamond Fire near Sunflower grows to 5,150 acres, 0% containment

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamond Fire is continuing to burn in Arizona, growing to around 4,770 acres with still 0% containment.

This comes after a week of evacuations, road closures across State Route 87, and high winds which pushed the fire toward Sunflower. So far, all lines have held around the area. On Saturday morning, operations chief Ken Watkins announced in a report that there was less activity along State Route 87 and that aircrews were still working with ground crews to maintain conditions.

Sunflower, Cross F Ranch, and Diamond Ranch are still under the GO evacuation notice. Click here for updates about the fire. The fire first began on Saturday, July 22, and the cause is still under investigation.

Around 5:45 p.m., evacuations were ordered for residents living in the community of Sunflower as crews continue to battle the Diamond Fire near the highway.

Parts of Tonto National Forest are also closed due to the fire. On Tuesday, Tonto National Forest officials said anyone caught traveling through closed parts of the forest could be punished with a class B misdemeanor, fined up to $10,000, or sent to prison. Click here for a map of the prohibited areas. In addition, the fire has damaged a Sonoran tortoise migration path in Scottsdale. Officials say so far, 300 acres burned are in the preserve at the conservancy. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy said that more than 300 acres of precious Sonoran desert preserve are set aside for tortoise protection and conservation purposes. Conservancy officials said they are working on plans to reseed the area that was lost.

The Diamond fire burned through a critical path for Sonoran Desert tortoises to gather food.

