Consumer Reports: Beware of ‘fake reviews’ online

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Customers are constantly looking for insights into which products, brands or services they can trust before purchasing anything. In a recent survey, 43% of people in the U.S. say that they find customer reviews on the internet to be very helpful, and some even consider them when making a purchase decision. But ever wonder whether those glowing five-star reviews you often see are real?

It’s hard to know for sure. Consumer Reports gives you tips to help you recognize what’s authentic and what’s not. “I don’t trust reviews anymore,” Fake Review Watch founder Kay Dean says. “My personal experience — the reviews that I had relied on in selecting a medical provider were fake.”

After her bad experience, Dean decided to create Fake Review Watch, her own YouTube channel and website, to help create awareness and fight back against online reviews. “The public is been deceived, and it’s a huge problem because consumer experiences are not matching those reviews,” she says.

In fact, research from Fakespot found that 42% of Amazon’s reviews were not real! How can you know? Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports says, “One major sign that something fishy might be going on is when you see a bunch of very positive reviews all posted on the same day. Fake reviews can be grouped together like this, so it’s better to skip them.”

Another red flag is when you see similar wording or phrasing in multiple reviews. Several reviews from different users that have the same “Wow, this product changed my life!” may not be authentic. “Anyone is allowed to leave reviews on Amazon,” Gordon says. “Even if they didn’t buy the product. So, look for reviews that have the Verified Purchase tag — this means that the reviewer actually bought the product on Amazon.”

It may also help you to look at other reviews from the same user. Click on their profile, and if you see a pattern of five stars and similar language, those reviews may be fake or even paid!

And if you’re still not sure, check Fakespot, which uses an algorithm to evaluate the quality of customer reviews. Paste a product URL into their analyzer and let your good judgment decide!

