Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.

One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.

It happened Friday in Burbank, California.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.

When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (BURBANK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.

The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Video from Arizona’s Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a...
Police investigating after Tesla crashes into backyard pool in north Phoenix
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US

Latest News

The owner of a dog rescue is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable...
30 dead dogs found at Ohio animal rescue
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party...
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner