Brittney Griner to sit out on two-game road trip to focus on mental health

Phoenix Mercury said they fully support Griner and will continue to work together on a timeline...
Phoenix Mercury said they fully support Griner and will continue to work together on a timeline for her return.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the Phoenix Mercury’s star players will sit out of the upcoming games to focus on her mental health.

On Saturday, the Phoenix Mercury announced that Brittney Griner would not travel with the team on their two-game road trip to take a break and focus on her mental health. The team is set to play in Chicago and Indiana on July 30 and Aug. 1.

Phoenix Mercury said they fully support Griner and will continue to work together on a timeline for her return.

