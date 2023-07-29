Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Alicia Navarro’s return sparks hope for family of Daniel Robinson

It was a major turn of events when Alicia unexpectedly showed up alive, nearly 1,400 miles away, something even investigators don’t often see after four years.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While Alicia Navarro’s case continues to spur questions about what happened to her over these last 4 years, her safe return has brought a newfound hope to valley families with missing loved ones. It’s something Daniel Robinson’s father is now reflecting on after advocating with Alicia’s mom over the last two years as they both searched for their missing children.

It was just two months ago that Alicia Navarro’s mom and Daniel Robinson’s dad were doing livestreams on social media to bring awareness to their missing children’s cases. Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019, and Daniel Robinson vanished in 2021. Both cases were at a bit of a standstill until this week.

“Just like that, things just change. It’s like, man, that is so amazing. God is good,” David Robinson, Daniel’s father, said after learning 18-year-old Alicia Navarro was found safe this week in Montana.

Alicia had gone missing at 14 years old from her Glendale home, while Daniel Robinson vanished from his geology worksite in Buckeye and has never been seen again. The two parents started teaming up for advocacy back in 2022, hosting their most recent livestream together just two months ago in May.

So, it was a major turn of events for everyone when Alicia unexpectedly showed up alive and nearly 1,400 miles away, something even investigators don’t often see after four years. “I dream about Daniel showing up alive. I have it in my dream. He’s just going to pop up. And to see this happen in this case, it brings new hope,” Robinson said.

While Glendale PD said they haven’t made any arrests yet, they have served a search warrant in the small Montana town where Alicia was found and confirmed they’ve questioned multiple people in the investigation. Alicia’s case is known nationwide because of her mother’s relentless drive to keep the story in the media, and Robinson said that messaging and care may have reached Alicia.

“I’m very grateful to see a mother not give up on her child, and look what the results are,” Robinson said.

As authorities continue to try and piece together Alicia’s life and whereabouts in the last four years, Robinson is focused on the outcome, praying for their family and for his own son too. “I really believe in my heart of hearts, my faith in God, that I will find my son alive. He will be brought back home,” Robinson said. “I love him. I love him, and I will not stop.”

Alicia Navarro’s family did release a statement Friday that said how happy and blessed they are that Alicia was found alive and safe, thanking law enforcement, media, and everyone who has followed her story.

We expect to get more updates from law enforcement in the coming days and weeks as they continue to investigate what happened to her.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

Latest News

It was a major turn of events when Alicia unexpectedly showed up alive, nearly 1,400 miles...
Alicia Navarro case giving hope to others
Lani, a one-and-a-half-year-old French bulldog, was taken from a Double Tree hotel on Wednesday.
Police searching for service dog stolen from Tempe hotel room
Frank James Harrison was booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated...
MCSO: Man caught after fleeing murder scene in Youngtown
A new YRMC emergency room opened in the desert suburb east of Yuma, which should provide...
YRMC opens an emergency room in Fortuna Foothills near Yuma