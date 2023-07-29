Alicia Navarro’s return sparks hope for family of Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While Alicia Navarro’s case continues to spur questions about what happened to her over these last 4 years, her safe return has brought a newfound hope to valley families with missing loved ones. It’s something Daniel Robinson’s father is now reflecting on after advocating with Alicia’s mom over the last two years as they both searched for their missing children.

It was just two months ago that Alicia Navarro’s mom and Daniel Robinson’s dad were doing livestreams on social media to bring awareness to their missing children’s cases. Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019, and Daniel Robinson vanished in 2021. Both cases were at a bit of a standstill until this week.

“Just like that, things just change. It’s like, man, that is so amazing. God is good,” David Robinson, Daniel’s father, said after learning 18-year-old Alicia Navarro was found safe this week in Montana.

Alicia had gone missing at 14 years old from her Glendale home, while Daniel Robinson vanished from his geology worksite in Buckeye and has never been seen again. The two parents started teaming up for advocacy back in 2022, hosting their most recent livestream together just two months ago in May.

So, it was a major turn of events for everyone when Alicia unexpectedly showed up alive and nearly 1,400 miles away, something even investigators don’t often see after four years. “I dream about Daniel showing up alive. I have it in my dream. He’s just going to pop up. And to see this happen in this case, it brings new hope,” Robinson said.

While Glendale PD said they haven’t made any arrests yet, they have served a search warrant in the small Montana town where Alicia was found and confirmed they’ve questioned multiple people in the investigation. Alicia’s case is known nationwide because of her mother’s relentless drive to keep the story in the media, and Robinson said that messaging and care may have reached Alicia.

“I’m very grateful to see a mother not give up on her child, and look what the results are,” Robinson said.

As authorities continue to try and piece together Alicia’s life and whereabouts in the last four years, Robinson is focused on the outcome, praying for their family and for his own son too. “I really believe in my heart of hearts, my faith in God, that I will find my son alive. He will be brought back home,” Robinson said. “I love him. I love him, and I will not stop.”

Alicia Navarro’s family did release a statement Friday that said how happy and blessed they are that Alicia was found alive and safe, thanking law enforcement, media, and everyone who has followed her story.

We expect to get more updates from law enforcement in the coming days and weeks as they continue to investigate what happened to her.

