$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A $1 million value Mega Millions ticket was sold in Prescott!

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K just off Willow Creek Road! The winning numbers were 5 of the following 6 numbers: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63, and 18 for Megaplier 5X.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has moved on to the next drawing on Tuesday at 11 p.m. The jackpot has climbed to $1.05 billion, the fifth time in history the grand prize has been in the billions. No one matched all six numbers for Friday’s $940 million jackpot.

