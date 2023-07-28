Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Zoom Room dog training facility opening 2 East Valley locations

Zoom Room is opening two new in-person dog training facilities in Scottsdale and Chandler.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For dog owners, it’s important to make sure your furry friend is getting plenty of exercise. However, this hasn’t been easy during a historic heat wave, and it could be dangerous to spend too much time outside for owners and pets. But there’s a new way for your pets to stay active while also keeping cool.

Zoom Room is opening two new in-person dog training facilities in Scottsdale and Chandler. Good Morning Arizona reporter Alaina Kwan was at the Scottsdale facility to show off some of the fun activities owners can do with their dogs! “Zoom Room is all about strengthening the bond between you and your dog. That’s what we do. Our motto is we don’t train dogs, we train the people who love them. We cut out the middle man and train the humans what to do so the dog bonds and loves and communicates better with their owner,” said Colin Elliot, owner of Zoom Room.

The facility offers different classes such as obedience, tricks, agility, puppy training, herding and more! There are also private gym classes, where owners and pets are invited to escape the triple-digit heat and come cool off inside the building. For more information about the organization, visit zoomroom.com.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Joseph Covington (left) and Darren McCray (right) were booked on one count of attempted...
2 men accused of throwing man off 4th-floor balcony at Tempe apartment

Latest News

The crash was reported Friday morning near 35th Ave & Beardsley.
Police investigating after Tesla crashes into backyard pool in north Phoenix
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall on Arizona’s Family
Zoom Room is opening two new in-person dog training facilities in Scottsdale and Chandler.
Scottsdale facility offering indoor exercise for dogs
Multiple haystacks caught on fire near Roughcut Drive and Stampede Way.
Crews working to put out haystack fires near Casa Grande