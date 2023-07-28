Zoom Room dog training facility opening 2 East Valley locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For dog owners, it’s important to make sure your furry friend is getting plenty of exercise. However, this hasn’t been easy during a historic heat wave, and it could be dangerous to spend too much time outside for owners and pets. But there’s a new way for your pets to stay active while also keeping cool.

Zoom Room is opening two new in-person dog training facilities in Scottsdale and Chandler. Good Morning Arizona reporter Alaina Kwan was at the Scottsdale facility to show off some of the fun activities owners can do with their dogs! “Zoom Room is all about strengthening the bond between you and your dog. That’s what we do. Our motto is we don’t train dogs, we train the people who love them. We cut out the middle man and train the humans what to do so the dog bonds and loves and communicates better with their owner,” said Colin Elliot, owner of Zoom Room.

The facility offers different classes such as obedience, tricks, agility, puppy training, herding and more! There are also private gym classes, where owners and pets are invited to escape the triple-digit heat and come cool off inside the building. For more information about the organization, visit zoomroom.com.

