Strong winds topple multiple semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in La Paz County

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The strength of the monsoon made for a dangerous trip in western Arizona on Thursday.

Powerful winds knocked over multiple semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the area of New Hope, which is about an hour west of Tonopah. Witnesses tell Arizona’s Family that about 10 tractor-trailers were flipped over in both the westbound and eastbound lanes. However, the Department of Public Safety hasn’t confirmed how many have been knocked over.

The westbound side of I-10 was closed for about 45 minutes, then reopened. It was briefly closed a second time before reopening. An eastbound lane is still blocked. DPS said no one was seriously hurt.

UPDATE: All westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened at milepost 47.



The eastbound right lane remains blocked. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.