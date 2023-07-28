Your Life
Strong winds topple multiple semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in La Paz County

Multiple semitrucks were flipped on their sides on I-10.
Multiple semitrucks were flipped on their sides on I-10.(Jesse Gonzalez/Sara Murphy)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The strength of the monsoon made for a dangerous trip in western Arizona on Thursday.

Powerful winds knocked over multiple semi-trucks on Interstate 10 in the area of New Hope, which is about an hour west of Tonopah. Witnesses tell Arizona’s Family that about 10 tractor-trailers were flipped over in both the westbound and eastbound lanes. However, the Department of Public Safety hasn’t confirmed how many have been knocked over.

The westbound side of I-10 was closed for about 45 minutes, then reopened. It was briefly closed a second time before reopening. An eastbound lane is still blocked. DPS said no one was seriously hurt.

