Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Wildfire damages important Sonoran tortoise migration path in Scottsdale

With the burn scar, it's more likely invasive plants will try to move in and that could hurt...
With the burn scar, it's more likely invasive plants will try to move in and that could hurt the tortoises.(Arizona's Family/McDowell Sonoran Conservancy)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A nature preserve left burned and charred north of Scottsdale is now in desperate need of restoration. “We’ve pretty much put the area on red alert kind of watch,” said Melanie Tluczek, the director of science and education at the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. The Diamond Fire consumed around 2,000 acres earlier this summer, with nearly 300 of that in the preserve at the conservancy.

The area is called the Gooseneck. It is a narrow strip of land that connects the northern and southern parts of the preserve. Animals like the Sonoran Desert tortoise have no choice but to travel through it to reach different parts of their habitat. “That was a sizable amount of that land was impacted,” said Tluczek.

Typically preserves tend to have little to no human interaction but they will need to go in and restore it to help the tortoises and prevent something else from moving in. “Now that it’s burnt, it’s really susceptible to these invasive plants to grow. That puts the desert tortoises at risk because of those invasive plants. Then they lose a really big chunk of their food source and then they really have nowhere else to migrate through there.”

Weeks after the Diamond Fire was put out, a neighborhood near Scottsdale is starting to clean up and getting water has been an issue.

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy said they are working on plans to reseed the area that was lost. “That is the name of the game. It’s getting native seeds and native plants out there and giving them the upper hand so they can compete with invasive plants,” said Tluczek.

While they work, they are asking hikers for help. They want people to stay on the trails and not go out and explore those damaged areas. “I know that sounds like an incredibly simple thing but it’s so important because those areas are so fragile after a burn. The soil is fragile. It’s very easy to transport inevasible species on your boot, things like that,” said Tluczek.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.
Crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale leaves woman dead

Latest News

NAU researchers are working to find out more about rainforests around the world.
NAU uses NASA lasers to study rainforests
Phoenix has turned a city bus into a cooling center and it's already helped dozens of people.
Phoenix city bus being used as cooling center
Scientists are using NASA technology to help them learn more about the Amazon rainforests.
NAU researchers using lasers to learn more about the Amazon
City leaders say more than 100 people are using it to escape the heat.
City of Phoenix bus being used as cooling center