Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

A man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, VALIDATED UGC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison.

“It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible,” Robert Addie said.

The Portsmouth man, now a home remodeler, spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska. In that time, he said he’s seen thousands of whales.

But he never witnessed anything like Monday’s whale encounter on a tuna fishing trip off Cape Cod. The excursion with his daughters was for his 59th birthday, as well as to celebrate his safe return from a humanitarian aid trip to Ukraine where he came under heavy artillery fire.

During the fishing trip, he was trying to film some humpback whales about 300 yards (275 meters) from their boat and was having no luck, until he got what he called a “whale ballet.”

“A triple breach is unheard of and a synchronized triple breach is even rarer,” he said. “It’s once in a lifetime. Just very fortunate. I feel God shined down on me to allow me to capture that.”

To add to the thrill, seconds after the three whales breached and twisted through the air, a juvenile whale did the same thing. Whale experts later told Addie that the aerial maneuvers may have been an attempt to remove parasites or aid digestion.

He has another theory: “I have a feeling that maybe they were teaching or training” the younger whale.

Those same experts also know how rare the spectacle was.

“Even some of the whale experts that have reached out to me, they’re all jealous because they’ve never seen it,” Addie said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Joseph Covington (left) and Darren McCray (right) were booked on one count of attempted...
2 men accused of throwing man off 4th-floor balcony at Tempe apartment

Latest News

At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal.
Cave Creek residents asked to conserve water due to damaged pipeline
The suspect is now facing criminal trespassing charges.
Man gets stuck in chimney, accused of breaking into west Phoenix home
Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman broke into the home but got stuck in the chimney.
Man hospitalized after getting stuck in chimney at west Phoenix home
Wade teamed up with the AC Pro team and took care of all the costs of replacing the heat pump...
Valley company gifts free AC unit to Surprise homeowner
Pro Solutions Air owner Don Wade and his team and took care of the costs of replacing the heat...
Company helps Surprise homeowner replace AC unit for free