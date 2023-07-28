Your Life
Valley company gifts free AC unit to Surprise homeowner

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley hits day 29 of temperatures at or above 110 degrees, many can’t imagine going without air conditioning in their homes. However, it was the reality for one West Valley homeowner until a small business stepped in to help.

Pro Solutions Air in Surprise was called to a home after a woman reported her AC unit wasn’t blowing cold air. After checking out the unit, the crew told her the heat pump needed to be replaced. Sadly, the woman wasn’t financially able to cover the cost of repairs or replace the unit. That’s when Pro Solutions Air owner Don Wade stepped in to save the day.

Wade and the AC Pro team took care of all the costs of replacing the heat pump for the home. The old unit was from 1996, and Wade gave the homeowner a brand-new one completely free. “Pro Solutions Air is always giving and never expects anything in return. Everyone involved showed me that not everything is about money, and they genuinely care about the people in our community with this Arizona heat,” said Jianesse Tisino, who shared the story with Arizona’s Family. “Don is a very honest man and very kind. He has no idea how much he is appreciated by many!”

