Tim McGraw coming to Phoenix in 2024 for ‘Standing Room Only Tour’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A country superstar is heading to the Valley of the Sun next year! Grammy-winning superstar Tim McGraw will be coming to Phoenix as the last stop on his 2024 “Standing Room Only Tour.”

McGraw will stop in downtown Phoenix on June 27, 2024, at Footprint Center. Special guest singer Carly Pearce will also join the country star on all his tour dates. “I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.” McGraw’s new album “Standing Room Only” will be released on Aug. 25.

All tickets, including VIP packages, will go on sale on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Fans can visit timmcgraw.com for more information.

McGraw is one of the most well-known country singers. He has won three Grammys and sold more than 90 million records worldwide. Besides his singing career, McGraw has also starred in movies like “The Shack,” “The Blind Side” and “Friday Night Lights.”

