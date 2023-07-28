Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US

Platform 18 is one of the three bars housed in Century Grand.
Platform 18 is one of the three bars housed in Century Grand.(Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The best cocktail bar in the United States is right here in the Valley. The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced on Thursday the winners of the 17th annual Spirited Awards and the Century Grand in Phoenix won Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. The awards are like the Oscars for the beverage industry. “Thrilled doesn’t begin to cover how we feel to receive this recognition, and we couldn’t have done it without all our friends, guests, and of course, our amazing team,” Century Grand said in a social media post. The bar was a Spirited Awards finalist in 2020 for Best New American Bar.

The Century Grand houses three turn-of-the-century inspired cocktail bars that focus on specialty craft cocktails. They include Platform 18, Grey Hen Rx and UnderTow. The bar on Indian School Road near 36th Street opened in 2019 and is no stranger to winning awards. It won Best Handcraft Cocktail Program during this year’s Foodist Awards and Platform 18 was named one of North America’s 50 Best Bars. Century Grand also made the annual Imbibe 75 list for Places of the Year in 2020. Century Grand is owned by Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

Latest News

Arizona's record heatwave will result in a record number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa...
Maricopa County medical examiner predicts heat deaths record in 2023
Dr. Jeff Johnston says the record streak of 110-degree days will mean a record number of heat...
Medical examiner in Phoenix predicts record heat deaths
Worsley is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in Glendale, who later died in the hospital.
Woman arrested in suspect road rage shooting that killed a man in Glendale
MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Deputies say family members were unaware the 6-year-old girl was still in the water when the...
Child struck, killed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant