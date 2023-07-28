This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The best cocktail bar in the United States is right here in the Valley. The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced on Thursday the winners of the 17th annual Spirited Awards and the Century Grand in Phoenix won Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. The awards are like the Oscars for the beverage industry. “Thrilled doesn’t begin to cover how we feel to receive this recognition, and we couldn’t have done it without all our friends, guests, and of course, our amazing team,” Century Grand said in a social media post. The bar was a Spirited Awards finalist in 2020 for Best New American Bar.

The Century Grand houses three turn-of-the-century inspired cocktail bars that focus on specialty craft cocktails. They include Platform 18, Grey Hen Rx and UnderTow. The bar on Indian School Road near 36th Street opened in 2019 and is no stranger to winning awards. It won Best Handcraft Cocktail Program during this year’s Foodist Awards and Platform 18 was named one of North America’s 50 Best Bars. Century Grand also made the annual Imbibe 75 list for Places of the Year in 2020. Century Grand is owned by Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment.

