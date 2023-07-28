Teen arrested after 19-year-old shot and killed near Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen is facing charges for the death of a 19-year-old near Kingman. On Friday, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies announced that a 16-year-old was arrested after 19-year-old Anthony Artiglio was shot and killed earlier this week.

On Wednesday, just before 4 p.m., deputies began receiving 911 calls near Lass Avenue and Rose Drive, a neighborhood north of Kingman. A short time later, officials say deputies received a tip that Artiglio had been shot and was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center. However, Artiglio later died from his injuries.

Detectives began interviewing witnesses and were led to the 16-year-old suspect, who had been shot during the incident. The teen was taken to the hospital but later released. He is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released.

