Sun City health care worker wins Pay It Forward Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward in Sun City to Debbie Bates, a unit clerk at Banner Boswell Medical Center for 28 years. “She’s just funnier than heck, the best person in the world. I don’t have the means to give her anything, so I started a GoFundMe page. She’s a great person who would do anything for anybody. I wanted to help out if I could,” said Dan Armstrong, Bates’ coworker who nominated her.

Armstrong worked with Bates for eight years at the hospital and shared that she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. For all her hard work and kindness with patients, Armstrong wanted to Pay It Forward to her. So he scheduled a lunch with her and we surprised her at their local diner.

We walked up to Debbie and said, “Hey Debbie, I brought some people with me. We got a nice email about you; you won a cash prize of $500 for winning the Pay It Forward Award. I nominated you. Congratulations!” “Thank you, this has been a bit of a rough road, but I’m going to get through it,” Bates said.

If a patient needs help planning a funeral, a party, or medical help, Bates is always there. She has given so much to others it was nice to give back to her. “This is great because I do things for people because I want to. This means a lot. This means that people care. It helps just that little bit, just knowing that you care,” said Bates.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our website.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.