Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sticky situation is causing problems at a popular summer getaway. On Friday, Salt River Tubing officials posted on social media that marshmallows are now banned at the river and transportation services.

Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently. “We are doing this in an attempt to protect our tubers from potential littering citations from law enforcement and protect our beautiful area,” a portion of the post read. The order goes into effect beginning Saturday.

Some have dubbed it a “tradition” to throw marshmallows into the river.

