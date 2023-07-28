Your Life
Stay cool with these weekend indoor events around the Phoenix area

There's plenty to do in the Phoenix area this week, so grab your calendars!
By Dani Birzer
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s blazing hot outside, so why not consider venturing out into some nice and cool air-conditioned venues this weekend? Mark your calendar for some of these events!

Phoenix

July 28-30 - Jurassic World Live Tour | Footprint Center | Various showtimes

This all-age show will transport you to a world where all your favorite dinosaurs exist! Click here for tickets!

July 28 - Swifties Unite! Taylor Swift Laser Show | Arizona Science Center | 6:13 p.m. & 7:13 p.m.

The Arizona Science Center is bringing a touch of T-Swift to the planetarium! This is a laser show for all ages as part of the Center’s Friday night fun! Click here for tickets, which are add-ons to general admission.

July 28 & 29 - Metro Phoenix Harkins Theatres Presents - Shark Week 2023 | Harkins Theater location | $5

It’s shark week, and Shark Fest is back at Harkins Theatres. This time the featured films for $5 are Jaws (1975), Deep Blue Sea, and The Meg (2018). There are participating locations across the metro Phoenix area, so click here to choose your location and get your tix!

July 29 - Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue | Arizona Financial Theatre | 7 p.m.

Yellowcard is back together, bringing you hits you know and love on their 20th-anniversary tour for Ocean Avenue! Their latest EP, “Childhood Eyes,” was released just days ago on July 21! Tickets start at $76 and are available here.

July 30 - Desert City Jazz presents “The Kings of Swing” | The Nash Jazz Club | 2 p.m.

Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ community and friends join in as Desert City Jazz band hosts a concert honoring all the “Kings of Swing,” from Glenn Miller to Buddy Rich, Basie to Goodman! Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

Scottsdale

July 29 - Lowrider Scottsdale Super Show | WestWorld | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Head to WestWorld for one of the U.S.’s best lowrider car shows! It’s a fantastic, unique car show featuring dozens of exhibitors, vendors, merch opportunities, and more. Click here for tickets!

July 28-29 - The Police Experience | The Showroom at Casino Arizona | 7:30 p.m.

Dubbed the most authentic “The Police” tribute band in the world, this group will transport you to the 80s! They’ve been touring for over 20 years playing all the favorites you know and love. Friday tickets can be found here, and Saturday tickets are here.

Tempe

July 29 - A MAGIC SHOW with Jordan Rooks | Tempe Center for the Arts | 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Jordan Rooks will make you laugh and charm you with magic at this family-friendly show. Rooks is a celebrated magician from Las Vegas, bringing his talents to Tempe. Click here for tickets.

