Skull fragments believed to be Beethoven’s locked in man’s drawer for decades

Bone fragments believed to be from Beethoven are back in Vienna after sitting in a locked drawer of a California home. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/PAUL KAUFMANN/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Fragments of a skull that is believed to have been Beethoven’s are back in Vienna, but they apparently spent the last 30 years in a locked drawer in California.

Paul Kaufmann’s remarkable journey begins in 1999 following the death of his mother.

She lived in a town in the south of France.

After traveling there and going through her belongings, he said he found a key, and that key would not only open a safety deposit box but inside reveal a second box full of mysteries: “a black tin container actually, with a lid and scratched. On the surface was the name Beethoven.”

Inside, wrapped in tissue, were fragments of a skull thought to belong to one of the greatest composers the world has known.

“Surprise and wonderment. What is this all about?” Kaufmann said his response was to the mystery.

For the next 30 years Kaufmann tried to answer that question.

He traveled back to the United States with the skull fragments in his suitcase and began researching, finding help from the top scholars in San Francisco and San Jose.

“And we later learned that the investigator just, you know, was very excited about it.” Kaufmann said.

Researchers found a connection to Kaufmann’s great, great uncle, Dr. Franz Romeo Seligmann, a Viennese physician, medical historian and anthropologist.

Seligmann received the bone fragments in 1863 after Beethoven’s body was exhumed for research in part to learn what made the composer go deaf in one ear.

But technology was limited at the time, and research went cold.

“And it was then handed down, all these 170 years to me, as the only survivor in the family,” Kaufman said.

Just in the past week, Kaufmann traveled to the Medical University of Vienna to return the fragments as a donation. They’re now known as the Seligmann fragments.

But nearly 6,000 miles away, at home in Carmichael, Kaufmann said his gift is much more than a donation. It’s a family destiny fulfilled.

“I mean, I can look up now in the sky and, you know, see my mother and all my relatives being so happy they’re back to Vienna where they belong,” Kaufmann said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

