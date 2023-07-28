Your Life
Police investigating after Tesla crashes into backyard pool in north Phoenix

The crash was reported Friday morning near 35th Ave & Beardsley.
The crash was reported Friday morning near 35th Ave & Beardsley.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --- Phoenix police and firefighters are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a pool in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Video from Arizona’s Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool in a neighborhood just off 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Details are still extremely limited, but footage showed a child’s car seat also in the water.

The homeowner told Arizona’s Family that he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his recently-removed backyard. “I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion” the homeowner said. “It sounded like a bomb off.”

At this time, there are no reports of injuries and it’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

The blue Tesla could be seen fully submerged in the water.
The blue Tesla could be seen fully submerged in the water.(Arizona's Family)

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for updates.

