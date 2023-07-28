New video shows fight before shooting involving deputy northeast of Flagstaff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office released an edited body-camera video that shows a confrontation between a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a burglary suspect that ended in a shooting near Flagstaff early Thursday. According to CCSO, Sgt. Jess Payne went to Doney Park for reports that a man had a burglary suspect held at gunpoint around 3:15 a.m. Before Payne got there, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Adamson, jumped out the window he had just broken into and took off, CCSO said.

Payne and other deputies arrived and searched the area. He found Adamson just before 3:30 a.m. “Turn around, face away from me!” Payne yelled at Adamson in the video. Investigators say Payne had his gun drawn since he didn’t know if Adamson was armed. Adamson initially obeyed the commands, interlocking his fingers with his hands on his head and getting on his knees. However, once Payne pulled out his handcuffs and got closer to Adamson, he got up and attacked Payne. “Stay down!” Payne yelled. “Fight! Fight!” Adamson reportedly got Payne in a chokehold and grabbed his gun. CCSO slowed the body-camera video down and a gunshot is heard as it appears both Payne’s and Adamson’s hands are on the gun.

The video resumes at normal speed, with screams heard. A second gunshot is heard. “Stay down! Stay down!” Payne yells. “Shots fired! Suspect down!” Two minutes later, more deputies showed up and placed a tourniquet on Adamson’s left arm. “High and tight on the tourniquet,” said a deputy. “It’s going to hurt but I gotta get this tourniquet on to stop the bleeding,” Payne tells Adamson. However, because of where the camera is on Payne and because it’s dark outside, viewers can’t see what the deputies are doing during the last part of the video.

Adamson was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center and is in stable condition. Once he’s released, he’ll be booked in a Coconino County jail on several felony charges. Payne had minor injuries but didn’t need to go to the hospital. He’s been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The Northern Arizona Multiagency Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team will look into the shooting. This is the 14th shooting involving law enforcement outside of the Valley and the 53rd in the state so far this year.

