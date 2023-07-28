Meals on Wheels deliveries double as wellness checks for Arizona residents

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For volunteers like Ellen Stellburg, a Meals on Wheels delivery isn’t just a drop and dash. It doubles as a wellness check. When she stops at John Mead’s Scottsdale house, she chats him up. As they banter, she looks at him for signs of distress or confusion. Mead has received the service from the Tempe community action agency for a decade.

“They knock, and if you don’t answer, and they don’t know you’re going to be care facility or hospital, they can call someone,” said Mead. And it happens. Seniors who have fallen or are ill or had their air conditioning go out have been essentially rescued by a volunteer coming to their door.

It’s a requirement for the driver to see the recipient face-to-face. Ensuring they look and sound well is vital in this deadly stretch of hot days for a section of society that may not see another person all day. “We’re able to build relationships with them when we have the same staff or the same volunteer meeting with that individual on a daily basis,” said Paula Hardy from Tempe Community Action Agency

It’s a commitment to make it happen five days a week. A small group shuffles around a small kitchen, cooking and packing, keeping the hot food hot and the cold food cold. Stellburg gets enjoyment and fulfillment out of the entire process.

“John always gives me a lot of advice. I get life advice from you every week,” she smiled. “I try to be nice about it,” Mead laughed.

These delivery drivers are all volunteers, only given a stipend for their mileage. Meals on Wheels relies on community donations. To donate or volunteer to drive, you can visit their website.

