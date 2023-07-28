Your Life
Man gets stuck in chimney, accused of breaking into west Phoenix home

The suspect is now facing criminal trespassing charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley man is now facing charges after authorities say he broke into a west Phoenix home by climbing into a chimney but then got stuck.

Officers and firefighters responded to a home just after 1 a.m. near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road to perform a technical rescue after the family of the house told 911 that a man known to them got stuck. Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale tells Arizona’s Family that paramedics worked to ensure he was safe as firefighters got him out.

“Crews were able to monitor him, monitor the atmosphere around him at all times, they were able to have contact with him at all times, speak to the gentlemen and provide water for him,” said Ragsdale.

After the rescue, crews took him to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the suspect will face one count of criminal trespassing and an Order of Protection violation once released.

