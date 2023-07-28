Your Life
Glendale police: No arrests made in Alicia Navarro’s disappearance

Missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
By Peter Valencia, The Associated Press, Briana Whitney and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say no arrests have been made in connection to the disappearance of Alicia Navarro, the Arizona teen who resurfaced earlier this week after showing up at a Montana police station.

Despite some media reports and eyewitness accounts, police tell Arizona’s Family that as the investigation continues, several people have been questioned in the small town of Havre, Montana. As of Friday morning, no one has been detained and is currently facing charges.

Police in Havre said Alicia Navarro, now 18, showed up alone Sunday morning in the town of about 9,200 people near the Canadian border and identified herself as a missing teenager from Glendale. Authorities in Arizona broke the news to the world on Wednesday.

After going missing for nearly four years, Glendale police held a news conference about Alicia Navarro being safely found.

Navarro’s disappearance on Sept. 15, 2019, sparked a massive search that included the FBI. Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago said over the years, police had received thousands of tips. When she disappeared, Navarro left a signed note that read: “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.”

Rick Lieberg, who lives across the street, told the Associated Press that a woman resembled a photo of Navarro that police had released. “She came out, talked to the officers, then two ladies pulled up, and then she got into a car with them, and they left,” Lieberg said.

Navarro’s family released a statement on Friday morning, saying in part, “You can never give up hope.”

Earlier this week, Arizona’s Family spoke with a former FBI agent who suggested Navarro “trauma bonded” based on the body language expressed during the two short clips shared by Glendale police. The former agent, who specialized in helping child victims, said there was something that stuck out to him right away.

“Regardless of whether or not she’s been diagnosed with autism, what strikes me is what I saw in many of the victims that I helped recover when I was working those cases,” said Jim Egleston. “And that is they often don’t recognize that they are a victim. It used to be referred to as Stockholm Syndrome. Now it’s referred to as trauma bonding.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

