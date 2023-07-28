Former FBI agent suggests Alicia Navarro ‘trauma bonded’ based on video

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The quest for answers continues in the case of Alicia Navarro after she went missing from her Glendale home nearly four years ago at 14 years old.

She surprisingly showed up safe at a Montana police department Wednesday. While details of what happened are still unknown and under investigation, Glendale Police did release two short video clips of Alicia. Former FBI agent Jim Egleston spent years working with victims, especially child victims, of human trafficking and he said there is something that stuck out to him right away.

While we don’t know what exactly happened to Alicia back in 2019 or where she went, we do know she left a note for her mom saying she was sorry for running away. At the time, her mother said she had autism. Nobody heard from Alicia again until she walked into a police department by herself this week in Havre, Montana, a small town nearly 1,400 miles away.

“One of the keys to unraveling what happened to her and holding whoever may have been with her responsible, the investigators are going to have to spend time and develop trust and rapport with her over a series of contacts and interviews,” Egleston said.

Arizona’s Family asked Egleston if anything seemed out of the ordinary about Alicia in the clips, and he said it’s less about her demeanor and more about the words she was saying.

“Regardless of whether or not she’s been diagnosed with autism, what strikes me is what I saw in many of the victims that I helped recover when I was working those cases,” he said. “And that is they often don’t recognize that they are a victim. It used to be referred to as Stockholm Syndrome. Now it’s referred to as trauma bonding.”

Egleston said while it’s a miracle Alicia is alive and safe, he believes the investigation will reveal that a crime was committed and that Alicia may have experienced trauma no child should have to go through. “I don’t see how this is likely without some other person being involved, and if another person was involved, you have to question their motives, of course,” he said.

Even though Alicia is now 18 years old and an adult, Egleston said charges can still be filed in this case depending on what investigators uncover.

The private investigator hired by Alica’s family told Arizona’s Family on that Thursday that her mom is very happy and overwhelmed with everything and that she and Alicia have been able to speak over video chat, but there’s still a lot to piece together.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.