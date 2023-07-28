First Alert Weather: Stormy weekend ahead for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat but big changes are ahead this weekend.

Look for an afternoon high of 115 today and 116 tomorrow, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through 8pm Saturday. Storms are likely today in the high country, but only a slight chance of anything making it to the Valley this evening. More than likely we’ll just get some wind or even dust.

Storm chances are higher for Saturday and are highest on Sunday. Brief, heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds are all possible during what looks to be an active day of monsoon storms across the state. Storm chances are near about 60% for the Valley on Sunday.

Temperatures should fall back below 110 by Sunday or Monday, with a slightly cooler start to next week. That will be short-lived as temperatures should climb again by the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.