First Alert Weather: Hot temps and storms ahead for metro Phoenix

Storm chances increasing for the weekend.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another warm start to our morning with a low of 93 degrees. Our average low is 85 degrees. This afternoon we expect another high near 115, nowhere near the record. The record high is 121 degrees, the second-highest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix.

It has been an incredibly hot month, with every day above 110 degrees in July, and we have seen temperatures above 115 degrees for the whole week. July 2023 will go down as the hottest month ever in Phoenix. The average temperature this month is 102.7 degrees. The old record was in August of 2020, with an average high of 99.1 degrees, not a record that is fun to hit in Phoenix.

The forecast calls for a high of 117 degrees on Saturday, so we have issued a First Alert for Saturday. The good news is temperatures will start to drop on Sunday and finally be below 110 degrees on Monday.

There is a system we are watching out in the Gulf of Mexico that is loaded with moisture, and it’s expected to bring some storms our way starting on Saturday. The bulk of the rain is expected to arrive Sunday and Monday; because of the storms in the forecast, we are also issuing a First Alert for Sunday.

