Data breach hits Arizona’s school voucher program, prompting security concerns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The financial administrator for the Arizona Department of Education Empowerment Scholar Account program was hit by a data breach as two of the program’s administrators resigned. Now, Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding answers from state superintendent Tom Horne.

In a Friday letter, Hobbs revealed that “thousands” of data points, including student names and disability statuses, were viewable from ClassWallet, which handles ESA applications and transactions. Such a data breach resorted the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to take action and review exactly what went wrong. Hours later, the education department released a statement on behalf of the company’s CEO Jamie Rosenberg, who attributed the issue to a small permission setting error.

“The problem has been solved. It was a permission setting error. Once discovered, we (ClassWallet) took immediate action and corrected the permission setting. Additionally, we performed a database search and concluded no other users were affected. Therefore, this is an isolated incident to a single user,” the July 14 statement read.

At this time, it’s unclear how many people were impacted or when officials were first alerted to the problem. In recent days, Arizona’s Family has reported on the resignation of ESA program director Christine Accuroso and high-ranking administrator Linda Rizzo, less than 24 hours apart from each other.

The governor is demanding Horne provide a report that lists steps from another breach affecting the ESA program, any actions to address potential violations of FERPA, the federal privacy protections for educational and family records, and state laws referencing student data privacy and consumer fraud protections.

This week’s letter from the governor comes as Hobbs called the voucher program “unsustainable” after detailing that the program is projected to cost $300 million more than previously budgeted. If the numbers are accurate, the state could find itself significantly over budget, digging a deep hole in its current spending plan. Horne disputed the budget discrepancy. “The projections we released are, ironically, almost exactly the same as those in the governor’s memo. There is a difference of only .008 percent between their numbers and ours. Questioning our methodology and our commitment to integrity in this process is unfair and unnecessary,” he said.

Just days prior, the state’s attorney general sent out a warning to parents of the rights forfeited by sending kids to private schools and warned of possible fraud from fake or unaccredited education providers.

