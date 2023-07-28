Crews working to put out haystack fires near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling fires outside of Casa Grande on Friday morning. Multiple haystacks caught on fire near Roughcut Drive and Stampede Way. It’s unclear if anyone is hurt or what started the fire.

