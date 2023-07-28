Your Life
Crews working to put out haystack fires near Casa Grande

Multiple haystacks caught on fire near Roughcut Drive and Stampede Way.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are battling fires outside of Casa Grande on Friday morning. Multiple haystacks caught on fire near Roughcut Drive and Stampede Way. It’s unclear if anyone is hurt or what started the fire.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

