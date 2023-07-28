Your Life
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story

Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Tyler Childers is making his beliefs known with the release of his new song and music video, “In Your Love,” which premiered Thursday.

The video tells the same-sex love story between two miners, played by gay actors Colton Haynes and James Scully.

“It’s more important than ever to stand with and for and up for things, to be vocal,” Childers told NPR in an interview.

This is not the first time the singer has taken a clear stance on controversial topics. In 2020, he released his album “Long Violent History,” which focused on themes of racial injustice. In 2022, he released another album, “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?,” which called out religious bias and intolerance.

With the release of “In Your Love,” Childers announced his sixth and upcoming album, “Rustin’ in the Rain,” set to be released on Sept. 8.

Childers said one reason for putting the spotlight on a gay couple for the “In Your Love” music video is because his cousin is gay. Childers told NPR he wanted a music video on CMT that his cousin could relate to.

“We were never made to run forever/We were just meant to go long enough/To find what we were chasing after/I believe I found it here in your love,” Childers sings in the chorus.

The “In Your Love” music video was written by Silas House, Kentucky’s poet laureate. The story of gay coal miners resonates with House’s typical writings, which frequently deal with themes of LGBTQ people in rural America and in the Appalachians.

Childers, whose music is known for blending country, bluegrass and folk genres, rose to prominence in 2017 with his sophomore album “Purgatory.” The 32-year-old Kentucky native lives with his wife and their young son.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

