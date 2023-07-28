Concerned about potential layoffs? Boost your job skills now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From tech firms to the auto industry and even media companies, layoffs are on the rise in 2023. It’s a good time to work on boosting your job skills.

Sometimes you don’t need to sit in a classroom to learn new skills — especially those joining the growing number of people who need a new career. Online courses may be the way to try a new skill or decide if you want to change your career direction.

“I think something that people really come across is that it’s difficult to identify what it is you should be upskilling in,” said Juanita Soranno, vice president of social impact and innovation at edX. “So, if you are working in a job where you have technical skills, but you realize that, ‘Oh, AI has come into the picture,’ or it’s some new platform that you have really dealt with, where do you go to find those skills?”

edX is a website where you can sign up for courses at universities nationwide for free to learn new skills. The website offers 4,000 programs and courses with more than 230 different partners from across the globe.

Soranno says it’s a place to try new skills before committing to paying money for several courses. “The misconception is that education stops once we’re done with high school or potentially post-high school education,” she explained. “And really, what our goal should be is to continuously learn. Lifelong learning is really the key to stay ahead of what the needs are in the job market.”

Soranno says if you look at upping your job skills from an employer standpoint, it’s also a benefit for them because they’re looking for driven employees who are looking to learn all the time. She adds the job market changes quickly, and those able to adapt will find ways to increase their earning power.

