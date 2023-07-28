Your Life
Concern over cooling measures on Apache Junction Unified School District buses

Parents say the Apache Junction Unified School District isn't doing enough to keep kids cool on hot school buses.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parents in the Apache Junction Unified School District say school buses have poorly-functioning air conditioning units that have left students coming home dry heaving and even on the verge of passing out. The district superintendent sent a letter to parents today disputing that claim, saying all school buses have fully functional air conditioning systems.

“I’ve never felt it that hot,” district 4th grader Macy Solaiza said. “I was about to pass out. I wanted to throw up too.”

Macy’s mom Crickett says that when the school year started on Monday, kids were coming home sweaty. But what happened Wednesday was the worst yet. “I was furious because I entrust the school district with my child,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one. Dozens of parents shared their thoughts on social media, making it clear that something needs to change. “Pay the bus driver to start the engines early to have the bus cool down before the children enter the bus,” Crickett suggested.

In a letter to district parents, superintendent Dr. Robert Pappalardo said on Thursday that the district is taking proactive steps to minimize any discomfort. They include regular maintenance of the buses, pre-cooling procedures and providing water for students. But Cynthia Chavez, who has a kindergartener in the district, says what the district is doing isn’t working.

“I pray that they don’t wait until something happens,” she said.

Chavez says she nearly took her son to the emergency room after he came home drenched in sweat and dry heaving. She says the district doesn’t allow students to roll down the bus windows for additional ventilation. “They’re leaving these kids in a hot bus, windows rolled up, while they’re driving around at different spots,” she said. “That’s the same thing as leaving a kid in a hot car. It’s ridiculous.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Apache Junction Unified School District to try and confirm any policy regarding the windows on buses having to stay up but did not get a response.

