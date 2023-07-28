Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Community seeks justice in San Luis arson attack at bar that killed 11

The community is helping the families of the band members who were killed and injured.
The community is helping the families of the band members who were killed and injured.(Mitosis Rock & Ska)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Community members are coming together to support victims who died in an arson attack at a San Luis Río Colorado bar at the Arizona-Mexico border on Saturday. The bar called Beer House Cantina had 50 to 80 people that night.

According to the state of Sonora government, 11 people were killed, and the majority died from smoke inhalation. Authorities say the man responsible started the fire after being kicked out of the bar for his behavior. The man suspected of starting the fire has been arrested. State prosecutors with Sonora say he’s facing the maximum penalty.

Mitosis Rock and Ska, a local band playing at the bar, lost three of its members in the fire. Edgar Quintero, a good friend of the band, says the lead singer, Antonio Cisneros, is fighting for his life in a hospital in Tucson.

Cisnero’s wife, who was at the bar watching him perform, was also injured. Quintero says she’s being treated at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Edgar Quintero has set up a GoFundMe page to help the families of the band members affected.

With the help of donations from local businesses in Yuma and San Luis, he raised funds by selling food plates and says he will continue to help as needed. He grew up with Cisneros and says it’s the least he can do for his longtime friend. “He was there for me when I needed him, and now it’s my turn. It’s kinda hard and I put myself in Antonio’s shoes, the way they took him away in a helicopter,” said Quintero.

Mitosis Rock and Ska not only plays at bars but at weddings. The group is well known throughout San Luis, Arizona. “Everybody is asking for justice. It’s not for me to say, but everyone is worried about this situation,” he said. Quintero said the arson attack at the bar has been heartbreaking for the border community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.
Crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale leaves woman dead

Latest News

Experts say the job market changes quickly, and those able to adapt will find ways to increase...
Concerned about potential layoffs? Boost your job skills now
One way to make yourself competitive in the job market is by learning new skills. There are...
'Upskilling' can give you an edge in the job market
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
More school districts in the Phoenix area are starting classes early.
More Phoenix area school districts cutting summer short, starting school early