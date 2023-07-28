Community seeks justice in San Luis arson attack at bar that killed 11

SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Community members are coming together to support victims who died in an arson attack at a San Luis Río Colorado bar at the Arizona-Mexico border on Saturday. The bar called Beer House Cantina had 50 to 80 people that night.

According to the state of Sonora government, 11 people were killed, and the majority died from smoke inhalation. Authorities say the man responsible started the fire after being kicked out of the bar for his behavior. The man suspected of starting the fire has been arrested. State prosecutors with Sonora say he’s facing the maximum penalty.

Mitosis Rock and Ska, a local band playing at the bar, lost three of its members in the fire. Edgar Quintero, a good friend of the band, says the lead singer, Antonio Cisneros, is fighting for his life in a hospital in Tucson.

Cisnero’s wife, who was at the bar watching him perform, was also injured. Quintero says she’s being treated at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Edgar Quintero has set up a GoFundMe page to help the families of the band members affected.

With the help of donations from local businesses in Yuma and San Luis, he raised funds by selling food plates and says he will continue to help as needed. He grew up with Cisneros and says it’s the least he can do for his longtime friend. “He was there for me when I needed him, and now it’s my turn. It’s kinda hard and I put myself in Antonio’s shoes, the way they took him away in a helicopter,” said Quintero.

Mitosis Rock and Ska not only plays at bars but at weddings. The group is well known throughout San Luis, Arizona. “Everybody is asking for justice. It’s not for me to say, but everyone is worried about this situation,” he said. Quintero said the arson attack at the bar has been heartbreaking for the border community.

