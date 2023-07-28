City of Phoenix bus being used as cooling center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the extreme heat continues, the city of Phoenix is getting creative with how it can keep people safe. They already have cooling centers that are spread out throughout the Valley. But now, the city is trying something new to bring relief to people who need it most. The city is parking one of its buses in downtown Phoenix. It’s not transporting people; it’s acting as a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. City leaders say this is the first full week it’s been in service and say more than 100 people are using it to escape the heat.

The bus is near Ninth Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. With a record-breaking 28 consecutive days of temperatures above 110 degrees, the city is finding new ways to keep people cool and safe. “If they can’t make it to the cooling center, let’s bring the cooling option to them,” Michelle Litwin, the heat response program manager with the city of Phoenix, said. “We also know there is a large number of people experiencing homelessness out here.”

The bus is parked in the area known as “The Zone.” The city says they chose this spot due to its high number of heat-related 911 calls during this heatwave. “Primarily, the people we have seen are those living in the surrounding areas around the bus. But it’s available to anyone,” Litwin said.

An interfaith network says that local governments need to do a better job communicating with heat relief centers.

Just feet away from the bus is the Human Services Campus, a nonprofit that provides shelter to the homeless. They have 900 beds, but the heat has pushed them over capacity. They say just outside of their doors, nearly 800 people who couldn’t get a bed sleep on the sidewalks. “An air condition bus gives people some temporary respite from the heat. Hopefully, it’s a way to help people be a little healthier, stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, and if it saves lives, then it’s a good idea,” the CEO of the Human Services Campus, Amy Schwabenlender, said.

She believes the bus is helpful but feels more needs to be done. “Most of us who work in this space would rather see resources go toward creating indoor spaces and shelters and creating housing opportunities,” she said.

The bus has a capacity of 55 people, and anyone can use it. The city says they have daily conversations about where they can help. “We have that very long heat wave we are experiencing, so conversations are happening internally citywide, and we are also working with our regional partners to see where they need us and how we can bring in real-time innovative solutions to people and so that’s how this came about,” Litwin said.

The bus will be there through at least this upcoming Sunday. For a list of cooling centers, click here.

