Child critically injured after being hit by boat at Lake Pleasant

Deputies and firefighters responded to the Lake Pleasant Marina around 11 a.m. Friday. File...
Deputies and firefighters responded to the Lake Pleasant Marina around 11 a.m. Friday. File image.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A child has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after reportedly being hit by a boat Friday morning at Lake Pleasant. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Peoria firefighters responded to the Pleasant Harbor Marina around 11 a.m., but additional details about the accident have not yet been released.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional details. Check back for updates.

