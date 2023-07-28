Child critically injured after being hit by boat at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A child has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after reportedly being hit by a boat Friday morning at Lake Pleasant. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Peoria firefighters responded to the Pleasant Harbor Marina around 11 a.m., but additional details about the accident have not yet been released.

