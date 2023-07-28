Your Life
Cesar Chavez football coach candidate named following student’s drowning death

Cesar Chavez High School football player Chris Hampton went missing while swimming in Show Low...
Cesar Chavez High School football player Chris Hampton went missing while swimming in Show Low Lake on July 17. His body was recovered the next day.(Photos courtesy of Navajo County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix Union High School District officials announced a candidate for the head varsity football coach at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen as the investigation continues into the drowning of a 15-year-old football player while on a trip in Show Low earlier this month.

On Friday, the district and school named William “Ducy” Burwell Jr. as the head coach candidate, while also confirming that football coaches who were on the Show Low trip are currently on paid administrative leave. Chavez student and player Chris Hampton went missing while swimming in Show Low Lake on July 17. He and other Chavez students were in northern Arizona for a football camp and reportedly went swimming in the lake despite “no swimming signs” posted. When he didn’t make it back to shore, search operations began that lasted into the next day. Crews recovered Hampton’s body on the afternoon of July 18.

MORE: Family members of Phoenix teen who drowned during school trip searching for answers

An investigation into what led up to Hampton’s death has been underway since, and it’s already led to leadership changes at the school. Earlier this week, two school administrators were placed on paid leave. PXU principal coach Shakira Simmons was named acting principal of Chavez High School, replacing Robert Grant. The PXU administrator in residence, Samantha Middagh, was named acting assistant principal for student connectedness, replacing Leonard Doerfler.

Chris and a number of teammates went to Show Low to take part in a football camp. Several teens reportedly went swimming, including Chris.

In Friday’s press release, PXU says Burwell has 10 years of football experience, playing at the collegiate and semi-pro levels. While calling him the coaching candidate, the release stopped short of calling him the interim coach.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

