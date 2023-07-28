Your Life
Cave Creek residents asked to conserve water due to damaged pipeline

At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Town of Cave Creek says a storm surge has caused damage to a critical water pipeline and is asking residents to conserve water usage until repairs can be made.

On the town’s website, the utility department says all customers “need to reduce their water usage as much as possible until we can complete repairs and bring our water reservoirs back to optimum levels to provide full water service.” Current recommendations are to avoid using washers, conducting irrigation or pool filling. Residents should also reconsider using water for anything else nonessential.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to town officials and the Central Arizona Project for more information. At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal. Check back for updates.

