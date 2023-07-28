Cave Creek residents asked to conserve water due to damaged pipeline

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Town of Cave Creek says a storm surge has caused damage to a critical water pipeline and is asking residents to conserve water usage until repairs can be made.

On the town’s website, the utility department says all customers “need to reduce their water usage as much as possible until we can complete repairs and bring our water reservoirs back to optimum levels to provide full water service.” Current recommendations are to avoid using washers, conducting irrigation or pool filling. Residents should also reconsider using water for anything else nonessential.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to town officials and the Central Arizona Project for more information. At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.