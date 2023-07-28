Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is selling for $1.75 million

The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.
The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - The BMW Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot is up for sale.

Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, while he was a passenger in the vehicle after leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was driving the leased vehicle at the time of the murder.

Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.
Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)

Now, Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas is selling the 1996 BMW for $1.75 million.

According to Celebrity Cars General Manager Ryan Hamilton, the vehicle has been fixed since the shooting and sold to the public multiple times, likely without those owners knowing its history.

That was until about four years ago, when a collector realized it was the vehicle Shakur was in after finding a hidden compartment on the side of the door.

The compartment was likely used to store a gun, Hamilton said.

Last week, Las Vegas police served a search warrant at an area home belonging to Duane Davis, the uncle of Orlando Anderson – the man police believe killed the rapper.

Police said they are planning to test firearm cartridges that were seized from the home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

Latest News

Arizona's record heatwave will result in a record number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa...
Maricopa County medical examiner predicts heat deaths record in 2023
Dr. Jeff Johnston says the record streak of 110-degree days will mean a record number of heat...
Medical examiner in Phoenix predicts record heat deaths
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once...
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Worsley is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in Glendale, who later died in the hospital.
Woman arrested in suspect road rage shooting that killed a man in Glendale
MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant